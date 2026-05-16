Renowned Mizo lyricist and former civil servant V Thangzama passes away at 91

Aizawl, May 15 (PTI) Renowned Mizo lyricist and former civil servant V Thangzama died at 91, his family said.

Thangzama, widely admired for his immense contribution to Mizo music and literature, breathed his last at Aizawl Hospital on Thursday night, they said.

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A native of Ngopa in present-day Saitual district, he composed 44 songs and translated 17 others during his lifetime, leaving a lasting imprint on Mizo cultural and literary traditions.

Apart from his literary accomplishments, Thangzama was also among the first Mizos to join the Assam Civil Service before serving in the Mizoram Civil Service. He retired from government service in January 1994.

He was laid to rest on Friday in Dawrpui Vengthar in Aizawl.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma described Thangzama's death as a significant loss to the Mizo community and the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

He recalled that Thangzama had composed several iconic and inspirational songs that strengthened the spirit, identity and unity of the Mizo people.

The C M noted that Thangzama was conferred the Mizo Academy Award in 2013 for his exceptional work in the field.

He said Thangzama's songs promoted patriotism, upheld the ideals of the YMA, and enriched society with timeless hymns of praise and togetherness.

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