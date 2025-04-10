‘Chhaava’ OTT release: When and where to stream Vicky Kaushal’s 2025 blockbuster

Following a successful theatrical run, Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava is set to premiere on Netflix on April 11, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Aale Raje aale. Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time. Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava has earned Rs 595.35 crore nett in India so far, as per figures with industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Chhaava was theatrically released on February 14.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna playing Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai.

Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Chhaava became the highest-grossing film of Vicky’s acting career in India last month, surpassing the 2019 war action film Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won a National Award.

Following the blockbuster success of its Hindi version, a Telugu-dubbed version of Chhaava was released in theatres on March 7.

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming drama film Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss-helmed actioner Sikandar, a Salman Khan-headlined film that hit theatres on March 30.