‘Chhaava’ advance booking: Vicky Kaushal-starrer collects Rs 4.21 crore in pre-sales

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava has sold nearly 1.5 lakh tickets for Day 1 in pre-sales, earning Rs 4.21 crore through advance booking, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Monday.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is set to hit cinemas on February 14.

Chhaava has already amassed Rs 4.21 crore gross from advance bookings (Rs 5.57 crore gross including block bookings), Sacnilk said in its report.

The Hindi 2D version of Chhaava has sold 1.44 lakh tickets, grossing Rs 4.02 crore. The Hindi IMAX 2D version has sold 2,762 tickets, amassing Rs 1.31 lakh gross. The Hindi 4DX version raked in Rs 4.38 lakh from the sale of 721 tickets, while the Hindi ICE version minted Rs 1.54 lakh by selling 286 tickets.

Among the states, Maharashtra was the highest contributor with a collection of Rs 3.46 crore gross through advance sales, followed by Delhi (Rs 30.21 lakh gross), Karnataka (Rs 25.37 lakh), Telangana (Rs 28.9 lakh gross), Gujarat (Rs 25.84 lakh gross) and Rajasthan (Rs 20.89 lakh gross).

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai, in Chhaava. The film faced controversy last month after the teaser release, which included a scene of Vicky and Rashmika performing the lezim dance. This depiction drew criticism from Maratha groups, who questioned its historical accuracy. As a result, the scene was removed from the film.

Featuring Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Divya Dutta, Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel of the same name. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.