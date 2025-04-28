Veteran filmmaker and National Award-winning director, Shaji N Karun, dies at 73

Veteran director and cinematographer Shaji N Karun, a champion of independent cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

Born on January 1, 1952, in Kollam, Kerala, Karun, a student of cinematography at the Film and Television Institute of India, made his directorial debut with Piravi (1988), which went on to win Caméra d’Or – Mention d’honneur at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival. The film also earned him a National Award for Best Director.

The film was screened at over 70 international and national festivals, clinching 31 awards including the prestigious Charlie Chaplin Award at Edinburgh, the Silver Leopard at Locarno, and a Special Mention at Cannes.

A still from 'Piravi' (1988)

His other critically acclaimed films include Swaham (1994), Vanaprastham (1999)- both selected for the official section at the Cannes Film Festival- and Kutty Srank (2009), which established Karun as a master storyteller capturing raw human emotions through rich visual poetry.

More recently, he directed Swapaanam (2013) and Oolu (2018).

He spent the first 10 years of his career working with veteran filmmakers like G Aravindan and K G George. After graduating from FTII, Karun was involved in the making of classic films such as Aravindan's Kanchana Sita (1977), Thampu (1978), Kummatty (1979), George's Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983), Panchavadi Palam (1984), P Padmarajan's Koodevide (1983), Hariharan's Nakhakshathangal (1986), before donning the director’s hat with Piravi.

Karun also gained fame as a cinematographer for projects like Genesis (1974), Ek Chadar Maili Si (1986), Panchagni (1986), Unni (1989) and Sargam (1992). He also served as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, from 2022 to 2024.

The Kerala government had honoured him with the JC Daniel Award, the state’s highest honour in cinema for his contribution to Malayalam cinema. He had also served as the founding chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing away of filmmaker and long standing friend of the archive, Shaji N Karun,” wrote the NFDC-National Film Archives of India on its X handle.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2010, and France bestowed upon him the Chevalier des Arts et Lettres in 2000.

His rich creative legacy was marred by allegations of poor and ‘problematic treatment’ towards women filmmakers regarding government funding to their films. In the Malayalam film industry after the tabling of the Hema committee report questions were raised on why Karun occupied a key position in decision-making on state policy towards Malayalam cinema.

As per reports, the filmmaker died at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

He is survived by his wife Anasuya Warrier and sons Anil and Appu.