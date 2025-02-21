Preity Zinta says she 'really did slap’ Shah Rukh Khan during ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ shoot

Actress Preity Zinta on Friday said she slapped her Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna co-star Shah Rukh Khan while shooting a scene for the 2006 film directed by Karan Johar.

During an impromptu interaction with fans on X, Preity said, “Oops! I really did slap SRK in KANK... not because I wanted to, but because he wanted the scene to look authentic.”

However, this wasn’t the first time the actress had an unexpected slap incident on a film set. Earlier, on the sets of her 2000 film Kya Kehna, she mistakenly slapped her co-actor while filming a scene. She even admitted that while she was then a new actress, she didn’t know how to time her slap.

“Yes it’s true. I was very new to acting and didn’t understand how to time my slap, so it would look real on film, but had no contact. I never made that mistake again but maybe it was “filmy karma” so I ended up getting slapped on film many times, by trained actors & it was not pretty,” Preity said.

Also starring Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kiron Kher, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was helmed by Karan Johar.

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in several hit films like Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Na Ho and Dil Se.

During her interactive session on X, Preity also revealed that her upcoming film Lahore 1947 is set to release this year. Also starring Sunny Deol, the upcoming period drama marks the actress’s return to the screen seven years after her last film Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny.

Based on the acclaimed Punjabi play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai by Asghar Wajahat, the Rajkumar Santoshi-directed period drama also marks Sunny and Preity’s reunion after their last film. They have shared screen space in films like Dillagi (1999), The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001), Farz (2001) and Heroes (2008). While A.R. Rahman has served as Lahore 1947’s music composer, Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics for the songs.