Teasers out for ‘Lokah’ and ‘Kaantha’ on Dulquer Salmaan’s 42nd birthday, watch here

The first teaser of Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra was dropped by Dulquer Salmaan’s production banner Wayfarer Films on Monday, to mark the actor’s 42nd birthday. Additionally, actor-producer Rana Daggubati dropped the teaser of Kaantha, starring Dulquer, to mark the occasion.

Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K in lead roles. The one-minute-29-second-long video shows Kalyani in a never-before-seen avatar of a warrior. The trailer suggests that the film straddles timelines — a mythical past and a warn-torn present. Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra is the seventh production venture by Dulquer’s production banner Wayfarer Films.

Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra is written and directed by Dominic Arun. The film will hit theatres on September 5 on the occasion of Onam.

Kaantha, on the other hand, follows the making of the first horror film in Tamil/Telugu in 1950s Madras. The two-minute-12-second-long trailer shows Samuthirakani playing a popular director, fondly called Ayya by everyone. Dulquer, on the other hand, plays the director’s son and a superstar in his own right. However, their relationship seems to be strained by a clash of egos.

Kaantha is written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. Dulquer also serves as one of the producers of the film, backed by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. Kaantha is set to hit theatres on September 12.

Dulquer last appeared in Venky Atluri’s black comedy film Lucky Baskhar. His upcoming projects also include the Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni.