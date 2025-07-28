Chhavi Mittal opens up on coming to terms with physical changes post breast cancer surgery

Actress Chhavi Mittal finds it difficult to accept the physical changes she experienced following her breast cancer surgery, she said in an Instagram post on Monday.

Reflecting on the changes to her body post surgery, Chhavi said, “Even though that scar on my back is beautiful and narrates a captivating story of resilience and courage, there are things that I do miss sometimes.”

Chhavi was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2022. Following a six-hour surgery, she was declared cancer-free on April 26, 2022.

Grieving over the way her body has changed, Chhavi expressed, “That gorgeous hair, for one, are extensions. I lost my length and thickness due to the radiotherapy and hormone therapy. Now when someone praises me for my hair, I feel like I’m a liar and a cheat.”

“The breasts are no longer the same size and that breaks my heart on most days. I cry for it many times & feel like that’s a flaw I wanna hide,” she further added.

However, Chhavi revealed that she is learning to embrace her new reality with strength and grace. “For hair, I took off my extensions today and am determined that soon I’ll be able to grow my hair long again, coz I’ve always had a passion for long hair.”

When it comes to her breasts, Chhavi chooses to wear low necklines proudly, turning her scars into symbols of survival rather than something to hide.

“Thank you God for giving me the honour to go through breast cancer, and the blessing to survive,” she signed off.

Earlier this year, Chhavi marked three years of being cancer-free by sharing a video montage of moments from her time in the hospital.

“3 years. And it feels like a lifetime. A lifetime of lessons, realisations, battles, ups n downs…I’m so so proud of myself. It wasn’t easy. It is not easy. But as long as I have me and my sanity, I got this. Happy 3rd birthday to me,” reads the post.

Chhavi is known for her roles in films like Kaisey Kahein (2007), Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi (2008) and Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat (2009). She has also featured in television shows like Naaginn (2007-2008), Ssshhhh...Koi Hai (2008) and Laal Ishq (2018).

Chhavi currently hosts her podcast, Candid Confessions With Chhavi.