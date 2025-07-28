Justin Baldoni breaks social media silence amid ongoing legal battle with ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Blake Lively

Actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni Monday ended his sabbatical from social media amid the ongoing legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively. The 41-year-old actor posted a picture with his wife on social media to mark his 12th wedding anniversary.

Baldoni also penned a heartfelt note dedicated to his wife, Emily Bladoni. “I’d marry you again and again and again and again… Happy anniversary, my love. T W E L V E,” he wrote.

Baldoni’s latest social media update comes almost three months after his last post, where he celebrated his mother and wife on the occasion of Mothers’ Day.

Last year, Baldoni filed a lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s longtime publicist Leslie Sloane and The New York Times, alleging that Lively had “stolen” the 2024 film from him and Wayfarer Studios and had threatened to malign him in the press.

However, Judge Lewis J Liman ruled in June that Baldoni’s claims did not meet the legal threshold for extortion or defamation.

While the lawsuit in its entirety was dismissed, Variety reported that the court left room for Baldoni to amend and refile limited claims of contractual interference.

The defamation suit followed a separate sexual harassment case filed by Lively in late 2024. In that ongoing case, she has alleged that Baldoni and the producers of It Ends With Us launched a smear campaign against her after she raised concerns about conditions on the film’s set. The case is scheduled to go to trial on March 9, 2026.

Lively and Bladoni are set to record their official statements under oath on July 31.