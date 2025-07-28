Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Zahan Kapoor turn heads at India Couture Week 2025

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Rampal and Zahan Kapoor were among the celebrities who lit up Day 5 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2025, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India.

The Royals actress turned heads as she walked down the runway in a stunning bridal lehenga designed by Ritu Kumar on Sunday.

The outfit features an embellished blouse and skirt, layered with jewelled motifs and vintage floral patterns.

“Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar ) turned showstopper for Ritu Kumar (@ritukumarhq ) at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 on 27th July. Marking a powerful return to ICW, Ritu Kumar presented “Threads of Time: Reimagined” — a culturally rich couture collection celebrating five decades of legacy. Blending layered sheers, ornate bodysuits, printed silks, and crystal-draped silhouettes, it redefines modern wedding wear through tradition and individuality. Featuring microprints, vintage florals, jewelled motifs, and corseted forms, the showcase honoured craft, memory, and a future-forward vision,” FDCI wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures featuring Bhumi on the ramp.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Rampal, Rahul Khanna, Zahan Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Jim Sarbh and Vihaan Samat stole the show in monochrome outfits designed by the fashion designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil.

“Here’s a glimpse of Shantnu Nikhil (@shantanunikhil ) collection at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 on 27th July. Metropolis by Shantnu Nikhil is a bold, future-facing collection that rewrites the codes of Indian menswear. Military tailoring meets the drama of drape, pearls offset structure, and accessories speak in the language of revolt. Sculpted silhouettes, embellished pinstripes, overcoat sherwanis, and jewelled accents define a new kind of royalty not inherited, but earned. Metropolis is the new code, not just for how men dress, but how they declare,” FDCI wrote on Instagram.

The Indian Couture Week 2025, which began on July 23 in New Delhi, will end on July 30.