Vedang Raina starts shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s yet-to-be-titled film, visits Golden Temple with co-star Sharvari

Vedang Raina began shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled film co-starring Sharvari, he said on Thursday, alongside pictures of his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar with Sharvari.

“Asking for strength and blessings to show up better every day. All in and surrendered to begin this next chapter of my life and ready for whatever it takes from me and gives to me,” Vedang captioned his post on Instagram.

One of the pictures shows Vedang and Sharvari facing the temple while offering their prayers. “Grateful to be a part of this special film and privileged to be working with the most amazing and talented set of people,” wrote Vedang.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the untitled movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 widely loved movie, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Described as a “charming story of love and longing”, the film is set against a larger socio-political backdrop.

The film will also mark the reunion of Imtiaz, A.R. Rahman, and Irshad Kamil, who previously worked together in films like Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha, and Rockstar.

On the work front, Vedang Raina was last seen in Vasan Bala’s 2024 film Jigra, where he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt.

Sharvari, on the other hand, is working on her upcoming YRF spy-thriller Alpha, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Diljit Dosanjh recently wrapped up shooting for war drama Gadar 2.