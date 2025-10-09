Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Maharani’ Season 4 to premiere on Sony Liv in November

The fourth instalment of Sony LIV’s political drama Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi, is set to premiere on November 7, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Sharing the trailer on X, the streamer wrote, “The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet.#Maharani4 streaming from 7th Nov only on Sony LIV.”

The two-minute-five-second-long video shows Huma’s Rani Bharti, chief minister of Bihar, facing off against the prime minister (Vipin Sharma) in a game of thrones after being offered an alliance to rule Bihar together.

Maharani, which debuted in 2021, follows the story of Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), a homemaker and the wife of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema (Sohum Shah). All she cares about is her house and her husband. She wants to pack her bags and go back to the village after her husband resigns from the post of Bihar’s CM. However, her life takes a turn when her husband announces her as his successor, leaving everyone surprised.

The following seasons focused on her journey of thriving and proving herself to be a politician while battling conspiracies, corruption and personal struggles. The second season of Maharani premiered in 2022, following the third season in 2024.

Also starring Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq, the series was created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma.

Huma was last seen in Jolly LLB 3. She also has Delhi Crime Season 3 and Toxic in the pipeline.