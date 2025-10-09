UK PM Keir Starmer listens to iconic ‘DDLJ’ track ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’ at YRF studio

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer listened to the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam during his visit to the Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sharing a video of Starmer listening to the song on Instagram, the production banner Thursday wrote, “Incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to host the UK Prime Minister @keirstarmer at Yash Raj Films in Mumbai yesterday. The UK & YRF’s relationship go back a long way and we were thrilled to make the PM listen to the iconic Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) as the Bollywood blockbuster celebrates its 30th anniversary.”

Sung by Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar, the track was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will clock its 30th anniversary on October 20.

Starmer visited Yash Raj Films’s studio during his two-day visit to India. At the studio’s office, Starmer met some of India’s most influential film producers, including Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Ritesh Sidhwani from Excel Entertainment, and Akshaye Widhani from YRF.

According to media reports, the visit aims at strengthening the ties between the film industries of Britain and India as well as promoting cultural integration.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who is married to Yash Raj Films head and producer Aditya Chopra, welcomed the UK Prime Minister to the Yash Raj Films studio on Wednesday. Starmer was accompanied by stalwarts from the British film industry, including representatives from the British Film Institute, British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios.

During his visit, the UK PM announced that three new Bollywood films will be made in Britain from next year and Yash Raj will bring major productions to Britain from early 2026 after an eight-year break from filming in the country.

“Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking,” Starmer said in a statement.