‘I’m a product of nepotism… but I had to work hard’: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor

Calling himself a ‘product’ of nepotism, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently said that though he has always enjoyed the privilege of being born into an influential family in the film industry, his lineage never guaranteed ‘success’ in the long run.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Tribute to legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt’, during the ‘Celebrate Cinema 2025’ festival on Thursday, Ranbir said he had to take an individualistic approach to prove his talent independently to create his identity in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm a product of nepotism and I got it very easy in my life, but I always had to work hard because I realised that I come from a family like this and if I don't have an individualistic approach and if I don't make a name for myself, I'll not succeed in the film industry,” said the 43-year-old actor.

“You guys celebrate a lot of successes of my family, but there are a lot of failures also, and as much as you learn from the success, you learn from the failure also,” Ranbir added.

Ranbir said he never felt any difference from being born into a family like his. “For me, it was like any other normal family. I didn’t know any better,” said the actor

"There used to be a lot of arguments, but not of the domestic kind. They would debate over a scene or the correct lyrics of a song,” he said.

Speaking about actors and their method of acting, Ranbir said, “As actors, you've to be malleable. You can't say, 'I work only in this way'. Every filmmaker has a different way of telling a story, and filmmaking is a director's medium. Like, if a director wants it a certain way, then it’s your job as an actor to fulfil that.”

"We are not selling the world, we are providing entertainment. So do it to the best of your ability and don’t get stuck with one method,” he said at the event.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.