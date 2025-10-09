Teaser out for Jisoo’s latest single ‘Eyes Closed’ also featuring Zayn Malik

K-pop singer Jisoo dropped the first-look teaser of her upcoming single Eyes Closed, which also features Zayn Malik, former member of British-Irish band One Direction.

Dropped on Thursday, the teaser offers a sneak peek of the song, which is about loving someone while overlooking their flaws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jisso, a member of the K-pop band Blackpink, co-wrote the song with Alex Hope and Amanda ‘Kiddo’ Ibanez. She announced her collaboration with Zayn earlier this week.

Soon after Jisoo announced the news, fans of both One Direction and Blackpink flooded the internet with excitement about the unexpected collaboration.

Produced by Jisoo’s record label Blissoo and Warner Records, Eyes Closed is set to drop on October 10.

Jisoo’s last released album was Amortage, which dropped in February. She is currently on a world tour with her band Blackpink, with the next concert scheduled in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18.

On the other hand, after departing from One Direction in 2015, Malik has established himself as a solo artist, delivering chart-topping hits such as Pillowtalk and Let Me. The 32-year-old singer recently dropped his new solo album, Room Under the Stairs.