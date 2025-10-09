Nandita Das reflects on her experience of being part of Busan International Film Festival jury

Actress-director Nandita Das reflected on her experience of being a jury member at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea, revealing that she is preparing for her next project.

Sharing photos from the ceremony on Thursday, Das wrote, “So here are some moments from the opening and the closing ceremony. And with old and new friends I met in between. They may mean nothing to you, but it’s the string of many big and small experiences that together create life. It already feels a long time ago, but glad it’s part of the string.”

The filmmaker added that she had not yet returned home though the festival ended ten days back. Hinting at her next project, Das wrote, “Not yet back home. Will soon tell you where I went from Busan and why.”

In her note, Das also mentioned that she had worn a kanjivaram sari at the film festival “to celebrate handloom”.

The jury at the 30th Busan International Film Festival included South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin (Jury President), Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai, Iranian filmmaker Marziyeh Meshkiny, Korean-American filmmaker Kogonada, Indonesian film producer Yulia Evina Bhara, and South Korean actress Han Hyo-joo.

The 2025 Busan International Film Festival took place from September 17 to 26.

Das, 55, recently starred in the web series Ziddi Girls, currently streaming on Prime Video.