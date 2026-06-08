Varun Dhawan's comedy drama 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' crosses Rs 40 crore-mark at box office

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", featuring Varun Dhawan, has earned over Rs 40 crore at the global box office in its first weekend.

The film released on June 5 and is produced under Tips Films. It is directed by David Dhawan and also features Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur alongside Varun. It is also the last directorial for the filmmaker, who announced his retirement last month.

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Production banner shared the box office numbers with a post on its official Instagram handle on Monday. The post featured the film's poster. ""HJTIHH" earned Rs 10. 20 crore gross at the domestic box office on its opening day. It went on to earn Rs 10. 74 crore and Rs 12. 70 crore.

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 41.99 crore at the global box office and Rs 33.64 crore at the domestic box office. "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai is officially a family favourite now. In theatres now. Book your tickets.

: link in bio," read the caption.

The film revolves around Varun and Mrunal's Jas and Bani, who are going through a divorce. He later falls in love with Hegde's Preet. The drama starts when Bani and Preet become pregnant simultaneously, leading to a lot of confusion.

It also features Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

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