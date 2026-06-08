Shoojit Sircar to collaborate with Sushmita Sen, Radhika Apte, Ananya Panday: Reports

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is reportedly teaming up with Sushmita Sen, Radhika Apte and Ananya Panday for a new project that is yet to receive an official announcement, as per reports.

Speculation surrounding the collaboration began after reports claimed that Sircar was seen on set with the three actresses. While details remain tightly under wraps, the collaboration has already generated considerable buzz.

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Sourced by the correspondent

Whether the project is a feature film, an OTT anthology, or an experimental venture blending fashion and cinema remains unclear. For now, the makers have chosen to maintain silence, adding to the intrigue. Regardless of its format, the collaboration has emerged as one of the most talked-about and intriguing industry developments of the year.

On the work front, Sircar's last directorial outing was I Want to Talk (2024), starring Abhishek Bachchan. Sushmita Sen was last seen in the acclaimed series Taali in 2023, while Radhika Apte most recently featured in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. Ananya Panday was recently seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, backed by Dharma Productions.