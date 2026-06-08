UK PM Keir Starmer to tighten online safety rules, plans to ban ‘harmful’ social media for under-16s

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce plans to restrict children under 16 from accessing “harmful” social media platforms while still allowing access to safer online services, according to reports on Monday.

Starmer, who is due to address London Tech Week later on Monday, is expected to outline a tougher stance on online safety after consulting bereaved parents and reviewing Australia’s recent move to impose similar restrictions on under-16s.

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A source at Downing Street said: "The prime minister is not afraid about taking on the tech companies and their bosses to protect young people."

A separate source indicated that while a full ban is unlikely to be implemented immediately, the government may soon announce additional measures aimed at preventing children from creating and sharing sexualised content online that can be used for sextortion.

Concerns about the mental health impact of social media and children’s exposure to harmful content have driven broader policy discussions in the UK. Earlier this year, Britain launched a consultation on potential safeguards, including curfews, time limits, and restrictions on addictive platform design features.

Internationally, several countries are considering similar action. France, Denmark, and Poland are reviewing tighter rules on children’s social media use, while Greece has announced plans to ban access for under-15s starting in 2027.

Starmer is expected to emphasise the role of technology in driving positive change in his speech, according to a statement from his office.

The UK’s existing Online Safety Act already places legal duties on social media companies to protect children from harmful and illegal content, but experts remain divided on whether stricter bans would be effective, with some young people reportedly opposing restrictions.

In a parallel announcement on Monday, Starmer also warned major tech firms to implement stronger safeguards on devices used by children to prevent the circulation of nude or sexually explicit images.

Big tech companies, including Apple and Google, are being urged to introduce or activate technical tools that block minors from sending or receiving explicit images, while still allowing adults access through age verification systems.

Starmer said: "Today I'm calling on tech companies operating in this country to introduce device controls that prevent children from sending and receiving sexually explicit images," Starmer said in a speech at London Tech Week. "This is not an impossible challenge."

A government statement said companies would be given three months to comply, after which legislation would be introduced if they fail to act.

The statement added: "This will include fines for companies. Nothing is off the table, and as a last resort the government is exploring whether this could extend criminal liability for tech bosses who fail to comply," the government statement said.