‘Infuriating’: Fans unhappy over high ticket prices for ‘The Odyssey’ in India

Advance bookings for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: A Journey Begins for IMAX screens went live in India on Monday, triggering a rush among moviegoers eager to secure seats weeks ahead of its release.

But steep prices soon drew criticism from fans on social media, with many calling the rates exorbitant.

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“Absolutely shameful price gouging by @_PVRCinemas 1300 for Odyssey is absolutely not worth it. This monopoly by the Bijli brothers is horrible and needs to be reprimanded,” quipped one user on X.

Posting a screenshot of the fares on X, another user called the Rs 3,200 tickets excessive, saying the amount was enough for a return train journey to another city and a premium cinema experience.

Sharing the ticket price trend on X, another user pointed out that tickets at PVR Priya IMAX had surged from Rs 510 to Rs 1,300, yet continued to sell rapidly. The user described the response as a testament to the hype surrounding The Odyssey.

Questioning the rapid increase in IMAX ticket prices, an X user criticised PVR Cinemas’ dynamic pricing strategy and called the booking process for The Odyssey ‘infuriating.’

An adaptation of Homer’s eponymous Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon in the titular role, Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' faithful wife Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Penelope's suitor Antinous, and Tom Holland as Odysseus' son Telemachus.

Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya round out the ensemble cast.

Shot across the globe using brand-new IMAX film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Nolan has written the screenplay for The Odyssey in addition to serving as a producer alongside Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.

The Odyssey: A Journey Begins will release in cinemas across India in all formats on July 17.