Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain’ to release in June 2026

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming romantic drama Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain is set to release in theatres on 5 June, 2026, the makers announced on Friday.

The film was previously slated to release on 10 April, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi — kyunki jab ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in cinemas on 5th June 2026,” reads the post on Instagram.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain also stars Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy.

Varun and his father David Dhawan are collaborating after five years following their 2020 film Coolie No.1.

Varun is currently shooting for Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2, an upcoming sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 22 January, 2026.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.