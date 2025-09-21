Varsha Bharath’s ‘Bad Girl’, backed by Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, to release in Hindi

Chennai-based filmmaker Varsha Bharath’s debut feature directorial Bad Girl is set to release in theatres in Hindi on September 26, she announced on Sunday.

“Bad Girls go everywhere… this time in Hindi. #BadGirl releasing in Hindi...In cinemas Sep 26,” Bharath wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the coming-of-age Tamil film.

Bad Girl revolves around Anjali Sivaraman’s character Ramya, a teenage girl navigating high school, college, romance and the outer world. However, Ramya's dream of finding the perfect guy is obstructed by societal mores, strict parents, unrequited love and the untrammelled chaos of her own mind.

Presented by filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, the film is distributed by Flip Films.

“When I first read it, it reminded me of how, as a young filmmaker, I wanted to tell bold stories, and Varsha has gone beyond all my expectations and made an excellent film out of it. She’s a voice to watch out for, and we’re happy to release the film in Hindi, as we know that it’s a story that will relate to every girl growing up in the country," Kashyap said in a statement.

Bharath wanted to question the “very idea of labels” and how easily they are used to diminish women in her upcoming film, she said. “For me, directing this as my debut has been both liberating and daunting, but the journey has been worth every step,” she added.

Sivaraman reflected on her role in the upcoming film, saying that it pushed her to confront questions about identity, freedom, and the judgments women face every day.

“It’s not often that you get to inhabit a character who is unapologetically herself, even when the world refuses to accept her. I’m truly excited that the film will now reach Hindi audiences - I believe its themes are universal, and I hope viewers see a bit of themselves in her journey,” she added.

Apart from Sivaraman, the film also features Shanthipriya. It’s music has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Bad Girl also bagged the prestigious NETPAC award at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Bharath is known for her work as an assistant director and writing assistant for a decade. She has also subtitled over 100 projects in that period.