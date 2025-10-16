Vanessa Redgrave to be honoured with Stella della Mole award at 43rd Torino Film Festival

Actress-political activist Vanessa Redgrave is due to receive the Stella della Mole award for her outstanding contribution to cinematographic art at the 43rd Torino Film Festival (TFF) in Italy, the oragnisers announced on Thursday.

“Dame Vanessa Redgrave is going to attend the 43rd Torino Film Festival, that will take place from 21st to 29th November 2025. The multi-award-winning actress is set to present the world premiere of her latest film as a protagonist, The Estate, and is due to receive the Stella della Mole award for her outstanding contribution to cinematographic art,” reads a post on TFF’s official website.

Redgrave is set to attend the world premiere of her film The Estate at the festival. The film brings together on screen the actress and her husband Franco Nero in a thriller directed by their son Carlo Gabriel Nero. The Estate follows the Wellsleys, an aristocratic family desperate to save their ancestral property due to insurmountable debts.

Redgrave received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 1977 political drama Julia. Hailing from an illustrious family of actors, Redgrave has also been honoured with a Tony Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and an Olivier Award.

Torino’s 43nd edition will be held from November 21 to November 29 in the Northern Italian city of Turin. The festival’s lineup will be announced on November 7.