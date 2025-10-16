Shefali Shah faces off against Huma Qureshi in ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3, set for November debut

Netflix India’s International Emmy-winning crime drama Delhi Crime will return for its third season in November, with a new case that takes the investigation beyond the national capital.

In the upcoming season, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah), and her team investigate a disturbing case that begins with an abandoned baby and soon uncovers a human trafficking ring with far-reaching consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trail leads them to Meena, also known as ‘Badi Didi’, a trafficking kingpin played by Huma Qureshi, who makes her debut in the series.

Described as one of the most challenging cases of Vartika’s career, the story delves into “the blurry lines between justice, survival, and morality”.

“Beyond reason, beyond borders. Ek aisa case jo har hadd paar karega. Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on X.

Director Tanuj Chopra returns to helm the third season, with writing by Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup.

The cast features returning actors Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora. New additions include Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, Delhi Crime Season 3 will be available for streaming on Netflix from November 13.