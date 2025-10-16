MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rishab Shetty tops IMDb’s popular Indian celebs list, beats Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli

On the list, the 42-year-old actor is followed by Kantara’s lead actress Rukmini Vasanth

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.10.25, 04:45 PM
A poster of 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Following the success of his latest film Kantara: Chapter 1, actor Rishab Shetty has now topped IMDb’s list of popular Indian celebrities this week, the entertainment data tracking platform announced on Wednesday.

The actor, who was in the third position last week, has beaten Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and his close friend Rakshit Shetty for the first rank on the list.

The 42-year-old actor-director is followed by Kantara’s lead actress Rukmini Vasanth on IMDb’s list.

Other celebrities on the list include Mona Singh in sixth position, Hrithik Roshan in eleventh, Shraddha Das in fifteenth, Janhvi Kapoor in twenty-third, Kiara Advani in twenty-fifth, and Konkona Sen Sharma in forty-fourth.

Kantara: Chapter 1 released in theatres on October 2 and has crossed the Rs 475-crore mark at the Indian box office, at the end of its second week in theatres.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, who co-wrote the screenplay with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Rishab Shetty
