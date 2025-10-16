‘Best possible trilogy’: Fans rejoice over Nick-Noah’s reunion in Prime Video’s ‘Our Fault’

After a series of heartbreaks, misunderstandings, and emotional turbulence, Gabriel Guevara’s Nick and Nicole Wallace’s Noah have finally found their way back to each other in Spanish romance drama Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), the concluding chapter of Prime Video’s Fault trilogy, which dropped on Thursday.

The long-awaited romantic reunion has left fans overjoyed and emotional, flooding social media with heartfelt reactions and tributes to the couple’s enduring love story.

The Fault Trilogy (also known as the Culpable Trilogy) follows the forbidden, enemies-to-lovers romance between Noah and Nick, who become step-siblings. The film series chronicles their turbulent relationship, marked by secrets and trauma.

Our Fault brings all the unresolved conflicts to a head and concludes with Noah and Nick reuniting and getting a happy ending in marriage.

Lauding Gabriel and Nicole’s intense chemistry, one fan wrote, “I just watched Culpa Nuestra and these two surprised me once again with their acting and chemistry, if they hate each other, they didn't let it show, what f**** awesome chemistry.”

Thanking author Mercedes Ron, who wrote the Fault trilogy, one fan wrote, “Thank you so much, Mercedes Ron, thank you for bringing such a magnificent trilogy like Yours Is the Fault, Mine Is the Fault, and Ours Is the Fault to the big screen. Long live women writers from all over the world, amen.”

“Only thanks to Nicole and Gabriel for making the best possible trilogy #CulpaNuestra,” wrote another fan.

Another fan seconded, “Our Fault is not just the end of a saga, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that makes it clear that love, when it’s real, can survive any guilt. It breaks you, rebuilds you, and leaves your heart racing at km/h, woow woooow. What a beautiful feeling.”

Another fan cheered for the character Sofia, played by Gabriela Andrada, who went from Noah’s rival to an ally who embodies self-worth and supportive friendship with the latter. “Ugh, I loved these two sm! Sofia’s growth in this movie was everything. She knew her worth, she was caring, and she gave total girl energy. Her bond with Noah felt so genuine… in another universe, they’d 100% be besties,” the X post reads.