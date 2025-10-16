MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shots fired at Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe for third time since July

Kap’s Cafe is located on the border of Surrey and North Delta in British Columbia

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.10.25, 07:38 PM
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada

Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada File Picture

Shots were reportedly fired at comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe for the third time since July on Thursday. While the first incident of shooting took place on July 10, the second incident was reported on August 7.

According to media reports, Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu — said to be associated with mob boss Lawrence Bishnoi's operations — have claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

A video of the attack circulating on social media shows a man firing shots from inside a car, shattering the windows of the cafe.

No one was injured in the incident, which is currently under investigation. However, the shooter was unmasked and aggressive, adding to concerns over public safety, as per reports.

Shortly after the first incident, Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Laddi, as per news reports, said the attack was prompted by certain remarks made by Sharma on Nihangs, an order of Sikh warriors, known for their blue attire, antiquated weapons and martial art traditions.

Kap’s Cafe is located on the border of Surrey and North Delta in British Columbia, Canada.

