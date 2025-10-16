Ethan Hawke’s ‘Black Phone 2’ India release postponed to October 31

Ethan Hawke’s Black Phone 2, a sequel to his 2021 horror film, will now hit theatres in India on October 31, Universal Pictures said in a statement on Wednesday.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, the upcoming film was previously slated to premiere in Indian theatres on October 17.

Black Phone 2 marks the return of The Grabber (Hawke). Four years after escaping the sadistic killer who held him captive, Finn (Mason Thames) thinks the nightmare is over. But the black phone rings again, this time for his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

“The Grabber is no longer just a man… he is something far worse,” a press communique from the makers says.

“When they asked me to resume the role of the Grabber, I knew that whatever their vision was, it would be brilliant,” said Ethan Hawke on what made him return to Black Phone 2.

“Ethan Hawke is one of those actors who completely disappears into a role, and with the Grabber he created something truly iconic,” said producer Jason Blum. “Having him return was crucial, because that performance was such a big part of what made the first film a success.”

“I wouldn’t have done it if Ethan was not willing to return,” writer-director Scott Derrickson added. “He agreed to it before there was a script, which showed a surprising amount of trust in me. I recognized the appeal of bringing back the Grabber as a ghost.”

“Scott Derrickson and Cargill are a world-class writer and director team,” Hawke mentioned. “They perfectly understand the geometry, math and metaphor of what a scary movie can achieve... There’s a real beauty to the idea of making this sequel Gwen’s story, giving her the chance to explore her character and heal Finn from the upsetting events that happened in the first movie.”