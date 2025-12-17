‘Uniform give us the strength’: Sunny Deol on his ‘Border 2’ role

Sunny Deol, who is set to play a soldier in his upcoming film Border 2, said that the uniform itself gives him the strength to bring authenticity to the role.

At a Mumbai event for the film, Sunny became emotional while delivering a patriotic dialogue. This marked his first public appearance since his father Dharmendra’s passing last month.

Speaking about his role in Border 2, Sunny said, “Whenever you wear the uniform there’s an excitement that you feel and you feel you are also a soldier. We don’t train like soldiers but we carry the same emotions inside us.”

“It’s just that we get the opportunity to essay the character of a soldier and 99 percent times it is the uniform that give us the strength to play the part, besides we’ve to add certain things from our end,” Sunny added.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border.

Reflecting on how patriotism continues across generations, Deol shared, “The country is our mother and today’s youth also consider it as their mother and they will also protect the same way as their fathers and grandfathers did. We can call them Gen Z or by any other name but they are our (Indian) children only and their passion (for the country) will remain the same.”

Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for helming films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The ensemble cast also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana.

Recalling how the idea for Border 2 originated, Bhushan Kumar said, “It all came from JP Dutta sahab and Nidhi (Dutta’s daughter) came up with the idea that she wanted to make it (part two).”

“There are so many emotions attached with this film. ‘Border’ is impossible without Sunny sir for his hard work and time. This film is very emotional for us,” the producer said, lauding actors like Dosanjh, Dhawan and Shetty,” Bhushan added.

Bhushan Kumar also shared that the recreated rendition of the iconic track Sandese Aate Hai is scheduled to launch on 2 January, 2026.

Border 2 is set to hit theatres on 23 January, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.