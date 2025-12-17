‘No, god no’: Kit Harrington rules out reprising his ‘Game of Thrones’ character Jon Snow in future projects

Actor Kit Harington, best known for playing Jon Snow in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has ruled out reprising the role, saying he has no interest in returning to the character after spending a decade on the series.

Asked by Variety whether he would consider voicing Jon Snow if a new Game of Thrones audiobook were made, Harington said, “No, god no. I don’t wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I’m alright”.

The comments come as Harington joins another major fantasy franchise, lending his voice to Audible’s Harry Potter audiobook series. The actor voices Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which was released by Audible on Tuesday.

The audiobook series debuted last month with The Sorcerer’s Stone.

A self-described Harry Potter fan, Harington has said he has re-read the books multiple times. Speaking about the character, Harington told Variety, “I like Lockhart. I can see the trap he’s fallen into. I’ve probably fallen into it many times in my life being an actor”.

“He’s a wonderful fable for anyone in the creative arts about getting ahead of yourself, hubris and this terrible lesson about seeing who you are but everyone else can see who you are. There’s a fear that we all have, like ‘Am I who I think I am or is everyone laughing at me behind my back’,” he added.

The Audible Harry Potter audiobooks feature several prominent actors. Matthew Macfadyen voices Voldemort, Keira Knightley plays Dolores Umbridge, Riz Ahmed is Professor Snape and James McAvoy voices Mad-Eye Moody.

Several Game of Thrones alumni are also part of the project. Mark Addy, who played Robert Baratheon, voices Hagrid; Iwan Rheon, who portrayed Ramsay Bolton, is Professor Lupin; and Gemma Whelan, known for playing Yara Greyjoy, voices Professor Sprout.

Harington played Jon Snow across eight seasons of Game of Thrones, which concluded in 2019.