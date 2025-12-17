‘A huge honour and responsibility’: Abhishek Bachchan praises Agastya Nanda for ‘Ikkis’

Abhishek Bachchan Tuesday heaped praise on his nephew, Agastya Nanda, for his work in Ikkis, calling it “a huge honour and responsibility.”

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis features Nanda as Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 in the Battle of Basantar in 1971 Indo-Pak war.

“Agastya, this is a huge honour and responsibilty!! A huge hero of our nation. I am sure you have given him the respect, valour and dignity he truly deserves,” Abhishek wrote on his Instagram story, resharing a behind-the-scenes video of Nanda from the sets of Ikkis.

The video shared by the makers on Instagram offers a glimpse into Arun Khetarpal’s childhood and army days, with Nanda calling it an honour to bring him to life in the war drama.

Commending Agastya, Abhishek wrote, “You are an immensely sincere actor and your dedication to portraying Arjun ji is so commendable.”

“May God and the audiences bless you #KeepFightingTheGoodFight,” Abhishek signed off.

Ikkis marks the second acting project for Agastya, after Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the cast of the Ikkis also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia. Late actor Dharmendra is also part of the ensemble.

Ikkis is set to hit theatres on 25 December.

Abhishek, meanwhile, was last seen in Madhumita’s Kaalidhar Laapata, currently streaming on ZEE5.