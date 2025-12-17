BTS members reveal plans for their upcoming album, year-end party in Weverse live stream

K-pop band BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined fans for a freewheeling chat about their plans for an upcoming album, and year-end party, during a livestream session of the Korean social media platform WeVerse on Tuesday.

The live session came amidst speculation about the disbanding of the music group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, during a live stream, RM discussed the pressure he and the group have faced for years, mentioning that there were times when they even considered breaking up.

However, the band squashed the rumours with their live stream on Tuesday, where the members spilled the beans about their upcoming projects.

During the interaction, RM announced that he has finally obtained his driver’s license. So far, RM was the only artist in the band who didn’t know how to drive. The members congratulated the rapper-singer and also encouraged him to drive them on future outings.

J-Hope and V revealed that they are rehearsing for their upcoming projects. As per reports, BTS is set to make their comeback in March 2026.

The members also revealed they are set to host a year-end party for their fans, where they intend to dress in formal outfits.

The band’s last collective studio album was Proof, which dropped in 2022. Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.