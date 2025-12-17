MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Taskaree’ teaser: Emraan Hashmi’s customs officer hunts down smugglers

Created by Neeraj Panday, the upcoming action thriller is set to premiere on Netflix on 14 January

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.12.25, 12:35 PM
Emraan Hashmi in ‘Taskaree: The Smugglers Web’

Emraan Hashmi in ‘Taskaree: The Smugglers Web’ YouTube

Emraan Hashmi’s customs officer hunts down smugglers in the first-look teaser of Netflix thriller series titled Taskaree: The Smugglers Web, dropped the streamer on Wednesday.

The one-minute-long video opens with Emraan’s voiceover outlining smuggling operations centered around Mumbai Airport. The clip highlights the nexus between criminals and a section of law enforcers, with Hashmi’s customs officer determined to bust the cartel.

Sharad Kelkar also appears in the video.

“Ab sab kuch scan hoga. Watch Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, out 14 January, only on Netflix,” the official Instagram page of the streamer wrote alongside the video.

The ensemble cast also features Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Freddy Daruwala, Anuja Sathe, Anurag Sinha, Jameel Khan, Virendra Saxena, and Hemant Kher.

Taskaree: The Smugglers Web is created by Neeraj Pandey, known for acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby, Special Ops and Special 26.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, Taskaree: The Smugglers Web marks Neeraj’s third Netflix series after Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Taskaree: The Smugglers Web is set to stream on Netflix from 14 January.

Emraan was last seen in Suparn S. Varma’s Haq alongside Yami Gautam.

