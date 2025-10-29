‘Maybe ghosts are real’: Matthew Perry’s sister Caitlin Morrison says she still feels his presence

Two years after Friends star Matthew Perry’s death, his sister Caitlin Morrison says she still feels his presence.

“I feel him around a lot and I can hear the things that he would say in response to the things that are going on as if he’s actually here saying them. Maybe he is. I don’t know. Who knows? Maybe ghosts are real,” Morrison told Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Perry’s sudden passing from an accidental ketamine overdose at 54, Morrison founded the Matthew Perry House in his hometown of Ottawa. The nonprofit aims to reduce the social and economic toll of addiction by funding research and offering long-term, post-treatment support to those recovering from substance use disorders.

“I’ve had this whole career in nonprofits and charities,” Morrison explains. “It was a very natural thing for my mind to do after he died — to try to work what I knew how to do into bringing some kind of meaning and purpose to this horrible, horrible thing that shouldn’t have happened.”

The first Matthew Perry House facility is under development in Ottawa, designed to serve both in-patient residents and community members seeking support services. It will provide access to health care, mental health treatment, career counseling, financial planning, and family therapy. The organisation plans to expand the model to cities across Canada.

The Matthew Perry House operates independently from the Matthew Perry Foundation, an L.A.-based organisation led by Perry’s longtime publicist, Lisa Kasteller.

On the second anniversary of Perry’s death, Morrison reflected on how she’s learned to live with loss. “It’s just always going to be a day with a little bit of darkness on it,” she says.

“But maybe that’s wrong — because on his birthday this year, I realized I was actually more OK that day than usual. Those days like October 28th don’t actually make it harder. They’re the days where it’s allowed to be really hard. They’re permission to cry publicly in an embarrassing way.”