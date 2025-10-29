‘Not pointing fingers at anyone’: Emraan Hashmi says ‘Haq’ does not malign Muslims

Emraan Hashmi has clarified that his upcoming film Haq, inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, does not target or malign the Muslim community.

The legal drama stars Hashmi alongside Yami Gautam, who plays a character based on Shah Bano.

Following the release of the film’s trailer, Haq drew criticism online, with some X users alleging that it portrayed Muslims negatively. Responding to these claims, Hashmi said that the film “does not point fingers at any community.”

“I read the script of this film, I saw it from the perspective of a creative actor, but for the first time in my career, I had to see that there is a sensitivity regarding a community, regarding my community,” he said.

“I have to be a little cognisant, and I have to analyse it in a different way. What I have extrapolated from this film is that there is a very balanced point of view… So we are not talking about anything that we are not pointing a finger at a community or passing a judgment,” Hashmi told ANI.

Emraan stressed that the film did not target anyone. “As a liberal Muslim, I can say that I had no problems with the viewpoint of the film. Because we are not maligning any community, if we were, I wouldn't have done this film”.

Directed by Suparn S. Varma, Haq also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady. The film, produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7.