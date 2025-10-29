‘Mirzapur’ film: It’s a wrap for Benaras leg of shoot, Mumbai schedule to begin November

The Benaras leg of Mirzapur: The Movie has wrapped up, with actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma completing their shoot before the team moves to Mumbai for the next schedule in November, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the film will reunite the key cast from the hit Prime Video franchise — Pankaj as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali as Guddu Pandit, Shweta as Golu Gupta.

Divyenndu, who plays Munna Tripathi, is set to return despite his on-screen death in Season 2.

Pankaj Tripathi said Benaras continues to hold emotional resonance for his character and himself. “Every time I come to Banaras, I feel a deep sense of belonging. This city has a rhythm of its own—it’s spiritual, raw, and alive. Kaleen Bhaiya was born here in spirit, and every time I step into his shoes, it’s like revisiting an old chapter with new meaning,” he said in a statement.

Ali Fazal described the schedule as both nostalgic and invigorating. “Benaras carries its own kind of madness—and that madness is a big part of Guddu’s journey too. We’ve lived with these characters for years, but every new story brings a new challenge. The energy, the emotion, and the fans here make it all the more special,” he shared.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma said shooting in Benaras adds authenticity to her character Golu’s evolution. “The people here treat Mirzapur as their own story, and that’s such a rare and beautiful thing,” she said.

The Mirzapur series first premiered in 2018, followed by seasons in 2020 and 2024. A fourth season is also in the works. The franchise streams on Prime Video.

Also featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is billed as a romantic thriller expanding the universe of the acclaimed series.