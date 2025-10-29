‘Train to Busan’ actor Don Lee roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’: Reports

Korean actor Lee Dong-seok, popularly known as Don Lee, is reportedly set to make his Bollywood debut with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop thriller drama Spirit, which also stars Prabhas.

Also known as Ma Dong-seok, the Train to Busan actor has been roped in to play the antagonist, as per Korean media.

“This film, titled Spirit, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas, famous for Baahubali, in a dark-toned detective crime drama. It is only known that Ma Dong-seok’s role in this film is a character who stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas,” the X handle of Korean drama and entertainment community, Muko, posted.

“Recently, Ma Dong-seok has been spotted posting on Instagram and other platforms, showing himself boarding a flight to India, and it turns out it was for this film,” the note also said.

The makers of Spirit released an audio teaser of the film earlier this month on the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday. The teaser featured Prabhas as a former IPS officer who lands in jail under the watch of a strict jailer, portrayed by Prakash Raj.

Spirit marks Prabhas and Triptii’s first collaboration. It is Triptii’s second collaboration with Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, after Animal.

Earlier, Deepika was set to play the female lead in the film. However, she was later dropped by the makers over disagreements.

Spirit is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on floors later this year.

On the other hand, Don Lee recently starred in the action horror drama Holy Night: Demon Hunters.