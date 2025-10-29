4K restored version of Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela to re-release in theatres in November

A 4K restored version of Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 blockbuster Rangeela is set to re-release in theatres on November 28 to mark the film’s 30th anniversary, production banner Ultra Media and Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

Starring Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, Rangeela follows Mili (Matondkar), a young woman whose dreams of stardom come true with the help of popular actor Raj Kamal (Shroff).

ADVERTISEMENT

Her rise to fame, however, leads to a love triangle involving Raj and her childhood friend Munna (Khan), who makes a living selling movie tickets on the black market.

The film also features Gulshan Grover, Achyut Potdar, Reema Lagoo, Rammohan Sharma and Shefali Shah in supporting roles. Rangeela was A.R. Rahman’s first Hindi film soundtrack album.

“#Rangeela returns to the big screen on 28th November. Don’t miss this timeless classic - In Cinemas Again,” production banner Ultra Media and Entertainment posted on X.

Talking about the film’s re-release, Ram Gopal Varma had earlier said, “At the time Rangeela came, love stories were stuck in melodramatic patterns stretched to unbelievable extremes, and music was used like a filler. For me, Rangeela stood for aspiration.”

Ultra Media CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal added, “We are delighted to bring Rangeela back to theatres. It was a landmark film of the ’90s, and this re-release will allow both old fans and new audiences to celebrate its timeless appeal.”