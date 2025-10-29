MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Enrique Iglesias back in India after 13 years for Mumbai concerts

Known for his hits like ‘Bailamos’ and ‘Rhythm Divine’ the pop icon last visited India in 2012

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.10.25, 10:53 AM
Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias File picture

Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias arrived in India on Tuesday, after a gap of 13 years, for his upcoming live concerts in Mumbai. Videos of the Latin pop singer at the Mumbai airport went viral on social media.

A video shared by Enrique on his Instagram story shows the singer greeting the paparazzi before making his way to his car at the airport. The singer sported a casual look in a grey t-shirt paired with matching denims.

The 50-year-old singer will be performing on October 29 and 30 in Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Instagram/ @enriqueiglesias

Known for his hits like Bailamos, Rhythm Divine, Tonight I’m Loving You, Do You Know and Somebody’s Me, Enrique last visited India in 2012. During his three-city tour, he performed in Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

In 2019, Enrique had shared a video on Instagram, which carried moments from his India trip.

“One of my favorite places in the world! I love you #India... can’t wait to be back!! #TBT,” reads the caption to his post.

Iglesias joins a long list of international artistes performing in India in recent past. Bryan Adams, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott and Martin Garrix were among the international musicians who performed in India in the past year.

The list of upcoming artistes and music bands slated to perform in India in the upcoming months include Linkin Park, David Guetta, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, Post Malone and Akon.

