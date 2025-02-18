‘Crazxy’ trailer: ‘Tumbbad’ star Sohum Shah plays a man seeking redemption on the worst day of his life

Tumbbad star Sohum Shah plays Abhimanyu Sood, a brilliant surgeon but a “terrible” father whose life turns upside down following the kidnapping of his daughter in the trailer of Crazxy, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute-10-second-long trailer introduces Sohum’s Abhimanyu as a “questionable human being”. Life changes for him completely when he receives an anonymous phone call demanding Rs 5 crore ransom for his kidnapped daughter.

As he runs from pillar to post to save his daughter, Abhimanyu faces several unprecedented challenges on the way. The trailer promises a thrilling mix of action, drama and suspense, with Sohum’s portrayal of a man seeking redemption on what is described as the worst day of his life.

“A Good Surgeon. A Terrible Father. A Questionable Human Being. Get ready for a #CRAZXY RIDE with Abhimanyu Sood on the worst day of his life,” reads the description of the video on YouTube.

Crazxy is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain serving as co-producer. The film is scheduled for release on February 28.

Sohum Shah’s 2018 fantasy-horror film Tumbbad underperformed at the box office during its original release but emerged as the highest-grossing Indian re-release of all time in September last year, earning over Rs 50 crore gross worldwide. A sequel to the Rahi Anil Barve directorial is in the works, although Barve will not be helming the project.

“I want to say one thing, this is not ‘Tumbbad’. ‘Tumbbad’ was a period film with a classical structure and story of three generations and ‘Crazxy’ is the story of one day. There is no similarity between the two," Shah told PTI.