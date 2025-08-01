Rashmika Mandanna adds new fragrance National Crush to her perfume line

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has added a new fragrance, National Crush, to her perfume brand Dear Diary, she announced on Friday.

The brand, which came into existence last month, also has two other distinct fragrances named Controversial and Irreplaceable.

“I never imagined a name you all gave me would one day turn into… this National Crush isn’t just a scent...it’s joy bottled up...it’s warmth... it’s that feeling of being loved just for being YOU…Sweet, soft, a little flirty.. and full of sunshine,” wrote Rashmika on Instagram on Friday.

While the Mumbai-based brand offers a gift set priced at Rs 1,599, full-sized bottles come with a pocket pinch of Rs 2,599.

“This is a fragrance collection of three very special scents, crafted with pieces of the places, people, and moments I want to hold onto forever,” reads the product description on the official website.

Rashmika launched Dear Diary on July 21. She has since been sharing glimpses of products from the label with her fans on social media.

With this development, the 29-year-old actress has joined the league of other stars-turned-entrepreneurs like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Deepika’s self-care brand is named 82°E, while Kriti Sanon's skincare range is called Hyphen. In 2019, Katrina Kaif introduced her makeup line Kay Beauty. Alia launched her own sustainable clothing range for kids, Ed-a-Mamma, in 2020.

On the work front, Rashmika last appeared in the crime action drama Kuberaa. Her upcoming projects include The Girlfriend and Thama.