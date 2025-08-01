Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award for acting after 33 years in industry

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has bagged his first-ever National Award after 33 years in the industry for his performance in Atlee's 2023 action drama Jawan, as per an announcement made by the ministry of information and broadcasting on Friday.

Other winners of the 71st National Film Awards, announced on August 1, include Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail and Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

While Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail bagged the award for Best Film, Ashok Mishra-directed Kathal won the Best Hindi Film award.

Shilpa Rao clinched the Best Playback Singer award for Jawan, while Pvns Rohit bagged a trophy for the soundtrack of Sai Rajesh’s Baby.

Sudipto Sen won the Best Director award for The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur won in the Best Film Promoting National, Social values category. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, won the Best Popular Film award.

GV Prakash Kumar and Harshavardhan Rameshwar jointly won the Best Music Direction Award. While Kumar took home the trophy for Venky Atluri's Vaathi, Rameshwar won it for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Vaibhavi Merchant won the Best Choreography Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Arjun Dutta's Deep Fridge, starring Tanushree Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee and Debjani Chatterjee, clinched the Best Bengali Film award.

Prasanth Varma's Telugu-language superhero actioner HanuMan won an award for Best Film in AVGC.

Shah Rukh, 59, made his acting debut with the 1992 musical romance Deewana, directed by Raj Kanwar.



His 2023 blockbuster Jawan, for which he won the National Award, stars the actor in a dual role.

Marking Nayanthara’s Hindi film debut, Jawan features her as an intelligence officer and Azad’s love interest, Narmada. The vigilante action film also stars Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra.

Released theatrically on September 7, 2023, Jawan became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, earning Rs 1,160 crore worldwide, according to IMDb.