‘A complete mess’: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is a test of patience, say fans

Ajay Devgn’s latest big-screen release Son of Sardaar 2 has left fans divided with some slamming it for a weak script and lacklustre performances while others calling it a 'fun', ‘family-friendly’, ‘feel-good’ film.

“Son of Sardaar 2 is a loud and pointless sequel. Neither is the story good nor are the jokes funny. The entire film tests your patience and to find any fun element in the narrative is a mission impossible,” wrote an X user, following the film’s release on August 1.

Another X user described the film as a ‘dull sequel’ and ‘big disappointment’ with Ravi Kishan’s performance being its only saving grace.

“Son of Sardaar 2 tries to bring back the fun of the first part but ends up being a big disappointment. The script and story are very weak, and both the first and second half of the movie are hard to sit through. #AjayDevgn and #MrunalThakur are just okay, but they don’t really impress. The rest of the cast performs poorly, except for Ravi Kishan, who is the only one who does a decent job. A dull sequel that doesn’t entertain,” he wrote.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 serves as a sequel to the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar. The sequel marks Ajay’s return as Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Singh Randhawa. Mrunal Thakur plays Jassi’s love interest Rabia. Ravi Kishan, on the other hand, plays the patriarch of a mafia family. Roshni Walia, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Mukul Dev, Vindu Singh, Neeru Bajwa, and Sanjay Mishra round off the cast of the film.

However, the sequel fails to bring back the sparkling comedy of the first instalment. “Don't know why they wanted a sequel with this script? A complete mess ...Was expecting at least an average film but sorry to say...This is so boring,” reads a post on X.

“Just watched Son of Sardaar 2! Why exactly was this movie made?” wrote another viewer, expressing his disappointment with the film.

Criticising the film’s storyline, an X user remarked, “Son of Sardaar 2 disappoints with a weak script, forced comedy, and lackluster performances, failing to justify its sequel status. It’s cringe-worthy and headache-inducing.”

However, some social media users came out in support of the film, praising Ajay Devgn’s performance and the sequel’s family-friendly premise.

“What a film. It’s been a while since we have seen such clean, situational and genuinely funny comedy on screen. Highly recommended not a single dull moment throughout. #AjayDevgn as Jassi is the soul of the film — effortless, charming, innocent and hilarious. Your whole family is going to have a blast. Don’t miss it. Watch it with your whole family,” reads a post on X.

Lauding Ajay’s performance, another netizen wrote, “SOS2 is a full-on family entertainer packed with solid one-liners and some laugh-out-loud comedy scenes that work big time. Ajay Devgn is back as the perfect Sardar, simple, pure-hearted, and totally in form. He owns the role with full swag and sincerity.”