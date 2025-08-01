Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford says 'no' to retirement

It has been almost six decades for Hollywood star Harrison Ford in the industry, but he has no plans to retire and believes there are parts for all ages to play when it comes to acting.

The 83-year-old actor made his debut in 1966 with "Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round" and has numerous projects to his credit, including "Blade Runner", "The Fugitive", "Star Wars", "Indiana Jones", and "American Graffiti", among others.

Asked if he has plans to retire anytime soon, Ford simply said "No".

"No. That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts," he told entertainment news outlet Variety in an interview.

The actor also discussed receiving his first Emmy nomination for the performance in the drama series "Shrinking".

He has been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"I don’t think there’s anything competitive about creativity, and I don’t understand the need to compare and contrast one person’s work to another’s. If you like it, you like it; if you don’t like it, look at something else," Ford said.

"I’m grateful, but I would have done what I did — and I’ll do what I’m doing — regardless of whether it’s deemed worthy of mention or not. Because it’s what I do. It’s what I love doing. I love telling stories. I love pretending to be somebody else," he added.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, the first season of "Shrinking" premiered in January 2023, followed by another season in October 2024. The third season of the series is slated to release on Apple TV+ in 2026.

