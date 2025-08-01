Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' to close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

"Homebound", the acclaimed drama film from filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, will serve as the closing film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, the organisers announced on Friday.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, the film made waves earlier this year with its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Backed by producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, the project also features global cinema heavyweight Martin Scorsese as executive producer.

“'Homebound' explores the fragile threads of friendship, ambition, and the emotional cost of breaking free to come into your own. IFFM has long championed meaningful cinema, and I’m very excited that Homebound is part of that legacy as their closing film," Ghayan said in a statement.

The movie, which is executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together." "Homebound" is inspired by the New York Times 2020 essay "Taking Amrit Home" by journalist Basharat Peer.

Johar said "Homebound" is a story of aspiration, identity, and the quiet heartbreak that comes with change.

"Neeraj has crafted a hauntingly beautiful film, and I’m immensely proud that Dharma Productions could back this vision. To showcase it as the closing film at IFFM, a festival that celebrates bold and relevant storytelling, is the perfect next step in its journey," he added.

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said the festival was proud to bring "Homebound" to Australian audiences.

“Neeraj Ghaywan’s storytelling has always spoken to truth and empathy, and with stellar performances by Ishaan, Vishal and Janhvi, the film promises to leave a lasting impact," she added.

The 2025 edition of IFFM will be held from August 14 to 24 across Melbourne, featuring a packed schedule of screenings, red carpet galas, industry panels, and the IFFM Awards.

"Homebound" will also be screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival as part of the Gala Presentations line-up in September.

