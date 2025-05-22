Trump-Springsteen feud hits a new low, POTUS takes shot at rock legend in new meme

The squabble between US President Donald Trump and rock icon Bruce Springsteen hit a new low on Wednesday, with Trump using his Truth Social platform to post a provocative meme targeting the legendary musician.

Trump shared an eight-second, uncaptioned video that showed him, clad in his signature MAGA hat, teeing off on a golf course. He takes a shot and the scene cuts to the ball hitting Springsteen who collapses onstage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meme, although wordless, sent a clear message: Trump was striking back after Springsteen’s scathing onstage denunciation just days ago.

During the opening night of his tour in Manchester, England last Thursday, Springsteen took a dig at the Trump-led administration. “The America I love, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” he told the crowd.

He continued: “Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring.”

Springsteen later described Trump’s leadership as that of an “unfit president and a rogue government” with “no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American.”

The rock legend’s remarks didn’t sit well with Trump. By Friday morning, the president had fired back on Truth Social, writing, “Never liked him, never liked his music or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”

“This dried out prune of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back in the Country,” Trump added.

Born in New Jersey in 1949, Bruce Springsteen has been a towering figure in American music for over six decades. With 21 studio albums, 20 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, his influence stretches far beyond the stage.

Springsteen’s political voice has long been part of his artistic identity. In the 1980s, he publicly rebuked President Ronald Reagan for co-opting Born in the U.S.A. song without grasping its critique of American economic inequality.