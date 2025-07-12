‘Goodbye Mountain’ trailer: Rituparna Sengupta, Indraneil Sengupta play a couple who’ve drifted apart

The trailer for Indrasis Acharya’s next directorial venture, Goodbye Mountain, was dropped by the filmmaker on social media on Friday. Starring Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta in the lead roles, the film is set for a theatrical release on July 25.

Produced by NK Mohamed and presented by WM Movies, Goodbye Mountain also features Anirban Bhattacharya and Ananya Sengupta in pivotal roles. It marks Acharya’s return to the big screen after his critically acclaimed Niharika (2023).

Goodbye Mountain features Indraneil and Rituparna as a couple who’ve drifted apart from each other over the course of time. When they meet again after several years, they revisit memories of each other.

Santanu De handles the cinematography for Goodbye Mountain with Ranajoy Bhattacharjee composing the music, and Lubdhak Chatterjee taking charge of editing. Jeet Dutta serves as the executive producer, while Subrato Ghosh is the creative producer of the film.

Indrasis Acharya made his directorial debut with Bilu Rakkhosh (2017), following it up with Pupa (2018), Parcel (2020) and Niharika (2023).

On the work front, Indraneil and Rituparna shared the screen space in Suman Ghosh’s Puratawn, which released in theatres in April. Madam Sengupta, headlined by Rituparna, is currently running in theatres.