President Droupadi Murmu watches Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'

The film, featuring real people with neurodivergent conditions, weaves in the message of diversity, equity and inclusion

PTI Published 12.07.25, 10:00 AM
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu File photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday watched 'Tanvi The Great' movie at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here, her office said.

The film gives the message of inclusion through the story of a young autistic girl who fulfils her dream with resolve and resilience, it said.

"Shri Anupam Kher, the director of the film, was also present at the screening with members of his cast and crew," the President's office said in a post on X and shared pictures of the event.

Murmu had on June 24 watched another movie 'Sitaare Zameen Par' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The film, featuring real people with neurodivergent conditions, weaves in the message of diversity, equity and inclusion.

