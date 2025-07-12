Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ off to a slow start, earns less than ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ on Day 1

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Maalik opened to modest numbers at the box office on Friday. Directed by Pulkit, the action thriller sees Rao in a never-seen-before avatar as a gangster who rises to power in the underworld. However, the film’s first-day collection has been underwhelming.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Maalik collected Rs 3.35 crore nett on its opening day.

The Hindi occupancy rate for Maalik stood at 12.86 per cent on Friday, with night shows witnessing the highest turnout at 21.88 per cent. Morning shows saw sparse footfall with just 6.65 per cent occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows registered modest numbers at 11.12 per cent and 11.78 per cent, respectively.

Maalik’s opening day figures were less than of Rajkummar Rao’s last release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, which earned Rs 7 crore nett on its first day. However, it managed to outperform Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which earned just Rs 32 lakh on its opening day.

Apart from Rao, Maalik features an ensemble cast including Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Huma Qureshi, Swanand Kirkire and Anshumaan Pushkar. The film is jointly produced by Tips Industries Limited and Northern Lights Films.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino continues its steady run at the box office. The romance musical, which released on July 4, has collected Rs 26.85 crore nett in its first week. On its second Friday, the film added Rs 2.25 crore to its tally, taking its total collection to Rs 29 crore nett.

Metro... In Dino features an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is slowing down at the box office. On Day 22, the R.S. Prasanna-directed comedy drama earned Rs 0.90 crore nett, taking the total India collection to Rs 155.25 crore nett.