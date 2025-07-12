James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ flies past Bollywood rivals at India box office on Day 1

Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, had a decent opening at the Indian box office on Friday. As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 7 crore nett on its opening day, eclipsing the combined collections of two Hindi releases that hit the screens alongside it.

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik, a gangster drama, earned Rs 3.35 crore nett on Day 1, while Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, headlined by Vikrant Massey, managed to collect only Rs 0.35 crore nett.

Backed by the curiosity surrounding Gunn’s fresh take on the character, Superman clocked an overall English occupancy of 19.91 per cent on Friday in India.

The film traces the journey of Clark Kent, played by Corenswet, as he struggles to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

While Superman’s opening day collections were higher than Joseph Kosinski’s F1 (Rs 5.5 crore nett) starring Brad Pitt, it fell short of Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s Jurassic World: Rebirth (Rs 9 crore nett). Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning remains the highest grossing Hollywood opener in India this year with Day 1 collection of Rs 16.5 crore nett.

As per Variety, the James Gunn directorial opened in American theatres on Friday with a collection of USD 55 million and is on course for a USD 120 million weekend in the US.