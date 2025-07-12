Karan Johar on his health: 'Never felt lighter on my feet'

Director Karan Johar, whose drastic weight loss has been a topic of discussion on social media, says his health is all right and he has never felt lighter on his feet.

Johar, known for films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "My Name Is Khan", said he is aware about the chatter online about his health but assured fans that he is healthy.

"My health is all right. I am very happy, I have never felt lighter on my feet... I have adopted different things to change my wellness," the 53-year-old filmmaker told reporters at the trailer launch of "Dhadak 2".

"And to what netizens are saying, I want to tell them that I want to live for many years, specifically for my kids. And so many stories are there with me, so many stories left to be presented," he said.

"Dhadak 2" is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions alongside Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her acclaimed short film "Bebaak" and Prime Video series "Love Storiyaan", the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles.

